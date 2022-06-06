Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $20.63 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $20.63 million and approximately $700,222.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,036.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.13 or 0.06006241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00210469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00597321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.00619871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00072350 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,270,353 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

