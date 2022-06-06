Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,644. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.