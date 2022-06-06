Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $766.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

