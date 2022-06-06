HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $207.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.69 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.82.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.