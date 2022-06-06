HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Lowered by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 2.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

