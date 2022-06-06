Head-To-Head Contrast: Augmedix (AUGX) versus Its Competitors

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Augmedix to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94% Augmedix Competitors -17.60% -12.87% -7.61%

59.0% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million -$17.85 million -3.33 Augmedix Competitors $3.43 billion $345.04 million 16.23

Augmedix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Augmedix Competitors 1418 6970 12304 349 2.55

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 237.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Augmedix rivals beat Augmedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

