Head to Head Review: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) versus Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

20.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CuriosityStream and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $71.26 million 1.33 -$37.63 million ($0.85) -2.11 Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

Sports Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Risk and Volatility

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CuriosityStream and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 1 1 4 0 2.50 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.79%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -44.04% -24.66% -18.26% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.