Head to Head Survey: 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) & Its Peers

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 4 2 0 2.33 1stdibs.Com Competitors 314 1306 3394 64 2.63

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 195.94%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 71.92%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.77 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $828.10 million -5.08

1stdibs.Com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -11.07% -26.68% -7.04%

Summary

1stdibs.Com peers beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

