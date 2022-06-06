Head to Head Survey: Real Brokerage (REAX) and The Competition

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Real Brokerage to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Real Brokerage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 144 588 685 26 2.41

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 54.35%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.41% 6.55% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -13.09 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.05 billion $189.40 million 0.70

Real Brokerage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Real Brokerage rivals beat Real Brokerage on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

