Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 6.9%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 719,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,012,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heliogen by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

