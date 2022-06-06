Helium 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.71 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $10.59 or 0.00033717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $29.71 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00217558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,200,287 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

