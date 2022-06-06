Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $843,989.21 and approximately $147,920.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 304.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,725,779 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

