Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 14.8%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) was up 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 86,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 113,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

In other Hemostemix news, Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$93,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,033.14.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

