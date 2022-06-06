Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

