Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

HI traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 5,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,516. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

