Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. 566,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,589. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

