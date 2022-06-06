Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

