Honest Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $34,972.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 182.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.01168589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00417398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.