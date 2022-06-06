Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 689,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $142,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $88.83. 12,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.