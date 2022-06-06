Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $162,239.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $29,945.24 or 1.00082102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 250.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars.

