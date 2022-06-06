HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.40. HUYA shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 24,368 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

