Hydra Price Tops $3.97 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Hydra has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $222,113.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00012637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.01259501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031199 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,070,203 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.