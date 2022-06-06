Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of HYLN opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.12. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth $61,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

