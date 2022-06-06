ichi.farm (ICHI) One Day Volume Reaches $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00647567 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00422238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031654 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.