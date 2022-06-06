IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.41

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 3302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $673.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. CWM LLC bought a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in IDT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in IDT in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

