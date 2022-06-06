IG Gold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $623.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $623.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.07 or 0.00677494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.89 or 1.00011512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

