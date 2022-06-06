iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0134

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $413,890.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.01572924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030956 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

