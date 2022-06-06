Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

IMUX opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 39.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,003 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Immunic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

