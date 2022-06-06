Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Trading Up 32.1% This Week

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00523804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00425093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

