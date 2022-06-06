Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.80

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.8966 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.