Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Ink has a market capitalization of $275,326.04 and $33,796.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,675.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.76 or 0.04303978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00429323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

