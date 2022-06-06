Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,640,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.87.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HireQuest by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HQI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

