Insider Buying: INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Director Purchases $13,750.30 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Szot purchased 14,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,216.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

INVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

