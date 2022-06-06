Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,418.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,607,093.10.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.73 per share, with a total value of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.84. 51,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.49.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

