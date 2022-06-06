Insider Buying: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($60,728.74).

Shares of SDY stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.61). 2,222,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,363. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.05 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

