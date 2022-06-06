Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $43,350.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $222,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.27 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 328,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

