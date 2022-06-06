Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Insperity stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
