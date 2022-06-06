Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

