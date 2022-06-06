InsurAce (INSUR) Tops One Day Volume of $607,562.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $607,562.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 282% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

