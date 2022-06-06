Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

