Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 822,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,396,406. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

