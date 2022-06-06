Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $140.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,296 shares of company stock worth $11,343,920 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. 70,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,378. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

