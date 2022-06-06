Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $15.82. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 49,209 shares trading hands.

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.22%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.