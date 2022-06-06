Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Investar accounts for about 1.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Investar worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $232.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

