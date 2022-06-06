Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Decreased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

