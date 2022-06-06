iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $31.87 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

