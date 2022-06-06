iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $237.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.09 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

