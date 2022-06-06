iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

