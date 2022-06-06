iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter.
IVV stock traded up $5.29 on Monday, hitting $417.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
