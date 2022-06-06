iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,940 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,905. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

