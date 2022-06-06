iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.68

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 1119994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

